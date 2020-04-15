The Real Reason Garcelle Beauvais Joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"I've been asked over the years to do docu-series and never really wanted to," Beauvais continued, adding she had to make sure her kids were fully on board also. "I had to obviously talk to my ex, talk to my boys and talk to everybody within my life because once you say yes, it's on."

Beauvais says fans will see a "little bit of everything" in her life this season. "I was shooting a TV show and a movie. I was shooting Tell Me a Story, which was shot in Nashville. I was shooting Coming 2 America, which was in Atlanta," she explains. "And then coming home and dealing with the kids and the Housewives, so it was a lot of juggling."

And in true Housewives form, Beauvais says viewers will see "that I keep it real."



Beauvais' addition to the RHOBH cast is historic as she's the franchise's first African-American Housewife. The diversification of the cast is something she believes is "one hundred percent" important "because that's the world we live in."



"I think it's about time and I don't really know why they didn't do it before. I'm glad it's me," she tells E!. "I think it's about time. I think we all want to see ourselves represented in all aspects of life, right? So I think when they came to me, the timing was right, and I was happy. I was happy to get on board. And then once I was thrown into the wolves, I was like, 'Oh, hell! Hold on, girl! Hold on!'"