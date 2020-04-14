EXCLUSIVE!

Is Becky Coming Between Darlene and Ben on The Conners?

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 10:15 AM

Is Ben about to get between the Conner sisters? In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Conners, Becky (Lecy Goranson) is desperate. She needs help.

"There's something wrong with the hot water in the house and I need to shower real bad because Beverly Rose threw up in my hair. I tried running it and running it and no hot water came out, and if I don't get a shower and some sleep, I'm going to eat the baby," Becky says.

But Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) is quick with a fix…or so he thinks.

"It's probably just the pilot light," he tells her. "I'll check it."

Despite his assurance of a quick fix, Becky is still without a shower.

"You said you could fix this! Or are you just talking out of your ass like all men do?" Becky asks. "I just want a shower. I just want my hair to smell like pretty apples again."

The episode, "Pilot Lights and Sister Fights," features Ben getting caught playing both handyman and babysitter for Becky, and as a result missing an important meeting that causes Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to pick a nasty fight with both Ben and Becky. Darlene is also spread thin as she woos potential advertisers and doctor appointments, realizing how badly she wants to have a baby. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) finally works up the courage to share his feelings for Louise (Katey Sagal), but it may be too late.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

