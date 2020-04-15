How the Mrs. America Cast Compares to the Real-Life Players

The fight for equal rights is on.

With the debut of the FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America, viewers are going back in time to the tumultuous 1970s when the feminist quest for equality took center stage and faced some major (and majorly surprising) opposition. The series, which premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Wednesday, April 15 with its first three episodes, brings to life iconic figures like Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm and Bella Abzug as they band together and fight for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would give women the same constitutional rights as men, and introduces Phyllis Schalfly, the conservative firebrand who stood in their way, determined to stop their progress. (The ERA remains, to this day, thwarted in Congress.)

Starring executive-producer Cate Blanchett as the confounding Schlafly--a woman who argued that women deserved no power while continuing to amass power of her own--Mrs. America features an impressive roster of Hollywood talent. And while some, like Sarah Paulson, are playing fictional characters created for the series, most are playing people who've actually existed.