Prince Harry Is "Finding Life a Bit Challenging" After Royal Exit, Says Friend Jane Goodall

Goodall went on to note that Harry might be giving up hunting.

"But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," Goodall stated.

Harry and the famed anthropologist joined forces in July 2019 at Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership meeting at Windsor Castle. Photos show the pair sharing a warm greeting at the event, and it sounds as though they've kept in touch since that time.

As for what's next for Harry and Meghan, in addition to their new endeavor, they'll be focusing on celebrating their baby boy's first birthday! Archie turns 1 on May 6.