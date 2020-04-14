Prince Harry Is "Finding Life a Bit Challenging" After Royal Exit, Says Friend Jane Goodall

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 8:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jane Goodall is speaking out about Prince Harry's life after his royal exit.

It's been just over a month since Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their final royal engagement in London. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced in early 2020, they've decided to take a step back from royal life as they start a new chapter with their son, Archie Harrison. Since that time, Harry and Meghan have left London, stepped away from their @SussexRoyal Instagram account and announced their new Archewell endeavor.

The couple, who had been spending time with their son in Canada, has since settled into a home in Los Angeles for the time being, as E! News previously learned. Now, Dr. Goodall is opening up about her friend's new journey, stating that she's "been in touch" with Harry since his recent royal exit and that he's "finding life a bit challenging" right now.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Goodall told the Radio Times (via The Guardian).

The renowned conservationist also spoke of Harry and brother Prince William's advocacy and being supporters of the natural world "except they hunt and shoot."

Prince Harry, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jane Goodall

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Goodall went on to note that Harry might be giving up hunting.

"But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," Goodall stated.

Harry and the famed anthropologist joined forces in July 2019 at Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership meeting at Windsor Castle. Photos show the pair sharing a warm greeting at the event, and it sounds as though they've kept in touch since that time.

As for what's next for Harry and Meghan, in addition to their new endeavor, they'll be focusing on celebrating their baby boy's first birthday! Archie turns 1 on May 6.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards Talks RHOBH Without Lisa Vanderpump & the Possibility of a Future Friendship

American Psycho, Christian Bale

From American Psycho to Vice, the History of Christian Bale's Drastic Movie Transformations

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

E!'s Momologues: Brie Bella's DIY Art Projects With Daughter Birdie Offer Hours of (Free!) Fun

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK 1804

Yes, Kylie Jenner Had Mom Kris Jenner Feed Her Tacos After Lasik Surgery!

Brad Pitt

When Brad Pitt Came to HGTV: Tears, Butt Makeup and Surprises on Celebrity IOU

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, InStyle Awards

Demi Lovato Reveals Where She Stands With Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Home, Coronavirus, Isolation

Ellen DeGeneres Made a DIY Mask Tutorial and it Did Not Go as Planned

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Royals
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.