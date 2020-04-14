Padma Lakshmi Saying "F--k It" While Adding More Cheese to Her Food Is a Mood

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 7:10 AM
"We're gonna add more cheese."
Padma Lakshmi is sharing her lasagna tips! The Top Chef host took to social media to post a video of herself cooking lasagna with white ragu for her daughter, Krishna.
"So, Little Hands loves this white ragu I make with veal and shallots and mushrooms," Padma tells viewers as she prepares the food and her daughter makes an appearance on camera. "It won't be just with veal, it will be also with a little bit of beef and one pork sausage, hot sausage. You could add any ground meat you wanted."
Padma explains that she's just using what she has in her house, and takes viewers through the steps to make the dish. Toward the end of the video, we see Padma sprinkling cheese on top of her dish, but she quickly realizes that's just not enough.
"We're gonna add more cheese...f--k it," Padma says to the camera.
Padma later returned to social media to share a meme of herself with the hilarious cooking clip.
"Day 2,384 of the quarantine," the video is captioned, with Padma adding, "Essentially."
In her social media post, Padma, who dons a sports bra in the cooking segment, also clapped back at critics of her attire.
"I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today," Padma wrote along with a laughing emoji. "But seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok?"
