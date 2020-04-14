Martha Stewart's Drunken Comment on a Video of Baby Chicks Will Make You LOL

We've all been there, Martha Stewart.

On Monday, the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star found herself in the middle of a hilarious—and very relatable—Instagram pickle when she drunkenly left a comment on a video of some adorable baby chicks.

Posted by the Best Little Hen House In Texas' Instagram account, the farm shared an update on the young members of its chicken coop and informed fans that the chicks have been growing at a "remarkable" rate.

Thrilled by the video, Martha was excited to learn more and offered some of her farmhouse advice. But, little did she know, her message was laden with typos: "M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat Iss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??"

Aware that her comment didn't make any sense, she epically responded, "What a mess I have been drinking."