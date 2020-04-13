The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Premiere Live Blog

It's here: the best day of our quarantine lives so far.

Ever since The Bachelor ended a month ago and we have since been asked to stay in our homes for the greater good, we've been craving something Bachelor-adjacent to serve as a distraction. It has now arrived in the form of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a six-week sort of experiment that's like Bachelor in Paradise but there's no sand, and everybody's a musician who's never been on a Bachelor show before.

It's a brand new journey for the franchise and for us, and it couldn't have come at a better time. What better way to pass the endless days than by obsessing over a bunch of new single people competing for love? There isn't one, and because we're all craving connection right now, we're going to live blog each and every episode. That way we can pretend we're all at one giant watch party together, having the time of our lives and listening to our own hearts as they tell us to grab yet another glass of rosé. So here we go.