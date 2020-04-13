North West Epically Crashes Kim Kardashian's Social Distancing PSA

This is North West's world and Kim Kardashian West is just living in it.

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared on Twitter a public service announcement from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star herself as she urges residents to continue to stay home and practice social distancing.

But beside her important and urgent message, it was her 6-year-old daughter North who stole the show. "Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you," Kim shared said in the video before her daughter interjected, "And North West!"

"I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing," Kim continued before North interjected once again. "I know it's California and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves..."

Then off-camera, you could hear North whispering to her mom, "I want out..."

"You went outside to your backyard and that's totally fine," Kim replied to her daughter.