Why The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Contestants Signed On, and Why You Should Too

Tonight, a brand new journey to find love begins.

It's called The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, and while that's a mouthful of a title that's also a pain to type, we're happy to report that the show is pretty delightful. Instead of Instagram models who all look the same and whose jobs are forgotten by episode two, this is a show filled with musicians who all actually look like humans. Sure, they're all stunningly beautiful humans, but they're stunningly beautiful in a much more attainable way. Plus, they actually have something in common besides wanting to be on a TV dating show—a novel idea, for sure.

It's like Bachelor in Paradise mixed with last season of The Bachelorette, except there are way more women and all the musicians are actually good. Plus, we all know they're there at least partly to help their music career, so nobody's got to pretend about any "right reasons." If all of this doesn't sound like a fun twist on the Bachelor franchise to you, then we don't know what to tell you. We had a grand ol' time.

What we don't quite understand yet is the format. It starts off similarly to Bachelor in Paradise, which occasionally sends people home during rose ceremonies before bringing in newbies, but Chris Harrison promised us that doesn't last the whole season.