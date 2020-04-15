Married at First Sight's Decision Day Isn't Complete Without Dramatic Walk Off

On Decision Day, it's truly all or nothing.

During tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, five couples came together to sit down with the show's experts to reveal if they'd like to stay married or they'd like to get a divorce.

While cameras have been rolling for eight weeks, many viewers were still eagerly waiting to see which couples were willing to keep fighting and which couples were ready to call everything off.

Like season's past, not every match had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples appeared stronger than ever. "I do think there's a chance and I think this chance is worth taking because we don't get chances at love often," Derek Sherman shared in tonight's episode.

So who's still together and going to make it work? And who's ready to move on as a single individual—possibly for the better? Get the scoop on all of Washington D.C.'s couples below.