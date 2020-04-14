Where Is the Cast of Ugly Betty Now?

It's been 10 years since we said goodbye to Betty Suarez.

When Ugly Betty signed off on April 14, 2010 after four seasons spent on ABC, our beloved Betty's transformation was complete: She'd earned the respect of her Mode colleagues, found the strength to move out of the family home, and landed a dream job across the pond in London.

And in the decade since the said goodbye to the role, America Ferrara has gone through a similar transformation: starting a family, becoming an outspoken and passionate political activist, and adding job titles to her lengthy resume left and right. While the star of the series based on the popular Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea has certainly remained visible since her time on the show, the same can't exactly be said for everyone who shared series regular status with her throughout those four seasons. So, with that in mind, we though we'd honor the series finale's big anniversary by checking in with the rest of her co-stars.