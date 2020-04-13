Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Deaths "Senseless" in Heartbreaking Message

Vanessa Bryant is remembering Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

On Monday, she paid tribute to the fallen basketball legend and their 13-year-old athlete in a moving post to commemorate Mamba Day, which honors Kobe's final NBA game before retiring in 2016. Taking to Instagram with a video of the Los Angeles Lakers player's highlights from the game, Vanessa reflected on his legacy and questioned what could have been, calling Kobe and Gianna's deaths "senseless."

"Mamba Day," her heartbreaking post began." My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement."

She continued, "We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna's basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy."