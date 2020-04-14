Coupled Up: How Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's Love Grew Even Stronger After Engagement

Some couples can experience the most dramatic relationship stories ever during pandemics. But for Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke, it can bring out the very best in love.

After The Bachelor star chose to quarantine with his girlfriend and her family in Franklin, Tennessee. a special milestone occurred. Yes, Ben decided to get down on one knee and propose.

And while a successful, romantic engagement is absolutely worth celebrating, perhaps it's the little details that prove these two are meant to be.

"The one thing that's been cool is Jess and I have been together for a year and a half, but our time together was very sporadic," Ben explained to E! News exclusively. "The thing that has made us unique in the celebration is being able to be in one place together consistently. Eating food, having a drink, spending time with family."

The Generous Coffee founder continued, "The other night, Jess' sister-in-law said, ‘This has been, in a sense, a huge benefit of the self-isolation. We wouldn't have gotten to know you as well as we have if this hadn't been happening.' And so for us, that's how we're celebrating."