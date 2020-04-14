E!'s Momologues: Brie Bella's DIY Art Projects With Daughter Birdie Offer Hours of (Free!) Fun

There's a reason they say it takes a village.

Hard as you may try to find it, there's no guidebook filled with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should they be eating? Are they getting too much screen time? Am I even doing this right? (Spoiler: You are.) So, we're here to help. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks and hacks that are guaranteed to get you through every meltdown and milestone.

Welcome to E!'s Momologues.

Motherhood has taught Brie Bella to think outside the box ring.

These days, to keep 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson preoccupied and entertained, the pregnant WWE champ has gotten creative—literally. "We've been finding different things around the house to paint," she tells E! News. "I know it sounds crazy but I found this bird feeder in our garage that we haven't used yet so I've been letting Birdie paint."