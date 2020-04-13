Bachelor's Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Dye Each Other's Hair in Jaw-Dropping Transformation

by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 6:57 AM

Talk about the most dramatic hair transformation in all of Bachelor history!

On Sunday, Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. spiced up their social distancing by dying their hair together. Taking to Instagram to show off their new hairdos, The Bachelor couple, who are parents to Alessi Ren, 10 months, can be seen sporting pastel locks as they pose for a sweet selfie together. Lauren ditched her blonde strands for a light pink ‘do, while Arie opted for an icy blue.

"Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol now @ariejr's really a silver fox," Lauren captioned her post.

Keeping things festive, the pair matched their new locks to their outfits to celebrate their baby girl's first Easter together. Posing for an adorable family selfie, Lauren wrote, "Alessi's first Easter Had a great day and we managed to dress up despite this quarantine for our first Easter pics as a fam of three." 

