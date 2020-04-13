Watch John Krasinski Surprise Healthcare Workers With a Major Baseball Moment

John Krasinski gave the healthcare workers of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center an epic surprise.

To honor those on the frontlines at BIDMC of Boston, The Office alum arranged for members of the hospital's COVID-19 response team to get a special visit from one of their local heroes: David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox. The special moment was captured on his YouTube show Some Good News as John reflected on the nation's shared longing for baseball season to begin.

"Baseball is America's sport for a reason: It brings us all together," he said. "And for me, and I'm sure a lot of you, the calendar just doesn't really feel the same until that opening day pitch is thrown out. Well, last week was supposed to be opening day for almost every major league team and that loss was felt by everyone. And even in the midst of 24-hour shifts and sleepless nights, our healthcare heroes were missing baseball too."