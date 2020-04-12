Mariah Carey Blesses Us on Easter With Virtual Performances of Her Emancipation of Mimi Singles

Mariah Carey is not only celebrating Easter Sunday this weekend but she's also celebrating the 15th anniversary of one of her most iconic albums, The Emancipation of Mimi.

The legendary songstress took to Twitter to wish her 2005 studio album a happy anniversary, "I have a couple of fun surprises for you today. But first, while I'm on Easter Bunny duty... Let's settle this! What's your favorite Mimi single?? #TEOMAnniversary."

On her Twitter poll, she gave fans the option to choose from "It's Like That," "We Belong Together," "Shake It Off" and "Don't Forget About Us."

Dressed in a silk robe in true Mimi fashion, 50-year-old singer also shared another video of herself singing a snippet of the album's closing track "Fly Like A Bird," adding that the song "couldn't be more appropriate for this Easter Sunday. Happy Easter, everyone!"

On Instagram, she shared the same snippets of herself showing off her legendary vocals and added, "Hope you enjoy these lil moments from the album. #TEOMAnniversary."