Alan Cumming's Clyde Brattle Is Gearing Up for Battle in Intense Briarpatch Finale Sneak Peek

by Allison Crist | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 6:00 AM

Briarpatch fans, you're not ready for this one.

In an exclusive clip for Monday's finale, Alan Cumming—who plays the murdering vigilante known as Clyde Brattle—unleashes his fury on one of his goons.

"Do you understand all we have to do is leave?" Sid asks Brattle. "You've got your list of names. You've got the upper hand. God dammit, you're sentimental, boss. It's going to get us both killed."

The entire time Sid is talking, Brattle sits with an unnerving smile and his back turned to him. 

"Sentimental? Yes. You, Sidney, you are a sentient scouring brush with fingernails for brains," an enraged Brattle snaps back. "You reek of rum and failure!"

Brattle isn't done with Sid quite yet, telling him that the only thing more repugnant than the sight of his face is the thought of interviewing someone to take his place. And, from Brattle's tone above, it seems he means it!

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story First Look: Amanda Peet Is America's Deadliest Divorcée

"So yes, I'm sentimental," Brattle says, suddenly calm and collected. "Do you know what you are, Sidney? Expendable."

To find out how things unfold between Brattle and Sid—as well as Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), who's at the center of everything in Briarpatch—tune into the season finale Monday, April 13 at 11 p.m. on USA.

(E! and the USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

