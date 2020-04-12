Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson a Makeover After Hair Transformation

Sure you can give your boyfriend a "quarantine haircut," but how about a makeover?

Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpson one on Saturday night as the two practiced social distancing together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old Australian musician posted on his Instagram Story a photo of the 27-year-old pop star applying pink lipstick on his lips and a video of her applying mascara to his eyelashes as he also sports shimmering eyeshadow.

The makeover took place more than a week after Cyrus shaved Simpson's head. Many people are these days opting for low-maintenance haircuts as salons and other businesses deemed non-essential remain closed amid the pandemic.

Simpson posted on his regular Instagram feed on Sunday a video of him lounging on a shag armchair in his new makeup, as Jill Barber's 2003 cover of the classic French song "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played.

"Biggest my type ever," Cyrus commented.

She also shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Simpson sporting his new makeover, writing, "I. Beat. That. Face. @codysimpson"