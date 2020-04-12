Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Have a Blissful Walk On Easter Sunday

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are having an egg-cellent Easter.

Things are still going strong between the couple! The two were smiles on Sunday morning, as they were spotted stepping outside to get some fresh air in Los Angeles.

While the duo has been going on afternoon strolls a lot lately, especially as many are cooped up due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this outing hits a little differently.

The Hollywood stars looked like they were in absolute bliss, as they both laughed and smiled from ear-to-ear. Is Ben secretly good at telling jokes? Only Ana knows!

For their Sunday stroll, the Knives Out actress looked effortlessly chic with her all-white jumpsuit that had front pockets trimmed with red material. She kept the rest of her look simple with her white sneakers, fresh-faced skin and flowy hair.

Ben also looked dapper with a charcoal-colored coat, fitted jeans and grey sneakers.