Chrissy Teigen's Response to Simone Biles' Handstand Challenge Is All of Us

Simone Biles took the handstand challenge to a whole new level.

While y'all have already seen stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Harrison Osterfield partake in the handstand challenge (which consisted of the celebs taking off their t-shirts without losing their handstand form) on social media—you haven't seen anything like what 23-year-old Biles just did.

The USA Gymnastics star took to Twitter to post the impressive video of her take on the handstand challenge, in which she effortlessly removes her sweatpants in under a minute without losing her form or her balance.

And Chrissy Teigen said what we were all thinking as we watched—on the edge of our seats—Biles take off her sweatpants. "Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally," Teigen replied on Twitter.

Many of Biles' followers even shared videos of themselves doing her version of the handstand challenge.