Michelle Money's Daughter Is ''Doing Well'' After Being Moved Out of the ICU

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 12, 2020 1:00 PM
Ryan and Michelle Money's daughter "had a big win" with her health.
The former couple has been by Brielle's side following her "terrible skateboarding accident" in March, which was so bad that she was put on life support in the ICU. Slowly, the 15-year-old's health has been improving.
At the time, the reality TV personality explained that her baby girl was suffering from "serious brain trauma and a fractured skull." Because of this, Brielle underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.
On Saturday evening, Ryan told his Instagram followers some good news: his daughter was moved out of the ICU.
"Brie had a big win today. She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit)," he shared in a detailed post. "She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered. Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt!"
"We are so grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle's recovery," he said.
Adding, "Anyone familiar with a TBI recovery knows that this is a sacred and special time. I'm not sure how many times I have cried today... Brielle has a road ahead of her and with as tough as she shown herself to be we have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us."
Michelle Money/Instagram
Michelle also shared a brief update about Brielle with her followers.
"I can tell you that she's going to be okay," the former Bachelor contestant said in a 4-minute video, holding back the tears.
However, she expressed that she wouldn't share as many updates about Brielle because she wants her daughter to be able to tell her own story.
"I need you guys to know how grateful I am for each and every one of you. I need to take a break from social media to allow myself to be fully in tune with my daughter and her needs," she captioned her same post. "She is going to be just fine! We are going to get thru this!"
She added, "I just feel strongly that I need to honor Brielle and her privacy right now. When and if she wants to share her powerful story- she will. And I will be there to support her either way."
"Love you all so much," she closed.
