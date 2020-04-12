Nick Cordero Had to Be Resuscitated Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization, Wife Says

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero remains in critical condition after undergoing medical procedures and having to be resuscitated amid his hospitalization for the novel coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots says.

The fitness trainer had revealed on Instagram on April 1 that the 41-year-old Tony-nominated actor, father of their 10-month-old son Elvis, was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms. Days later, Kloots confirmed that Cordero had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday night, she gave an update on his condition.

"We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go to an irregular pattern," Kloots said in an Instagram Story video. "He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back."

She said Cordero was put on a machine that helps support his heart and lungs and a dialysis machine to help with the function of his kidneys, and was also on a ventilator. She said he later underwent emergency surgery to alleviate a blockage of blood flow to his leg.