Surprise! Tom Hanks Hosts SNL at Home: 5 Best Moments

Surprise!

Tom Hanks hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live's first remote episode in what marked his first TV appearance since revealing a month ago that he and wife Rita Wilson had contracted the novel coronavirus in Australia. The two have since recovered and returned to the United States, where they have practiced social distancing at home. And so are millions of others, including the SNL cast...thus the remote episode.

Check out five best moments from SNL at Home, which was prerecorded:

1. Tom Hanks' Monologue:

Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a semi-shaved head—a look he sported for his latest acting role—made a Tiger King reference and talked about his coronavirus diagnosis.

"I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and ever since I have I have been more like America's Dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable," he joked.

Hanks later took questions from two "audience members"—both played by himself.