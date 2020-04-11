Lily Allen Throws David Harbour a Sweet 45th Birthday Party at Home

Lily Allen just wants to see David Harbour smile.

The Stranger Things actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday, April 10 and it looks like he spent it with the best company.

Harbour took to Instagram to share a collage of pics from his special day, in which girlfriend Allen is pictured with her daughters along with many birthday decorations and balloons for the birthday boy.

He captioned the post, "To all my friends and fans that reached out with birthday wishes yesterday, thank you, so happy to have so so so so many people out there tracking my race to being infirm and embarrassingly saggy all over," he wrote. "And to those that didn't, you're heartless jerks."

He added, "Very happy the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur toothpicks. A birthday isn't the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing."

At 45, Harbour is still a kid at heart.