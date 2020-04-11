How True Thompson Is Celebrating Her Last Day as a One-Year-Old

Two is better than one!

Believe it or not, Khloe Kardashian's daughter is turning two years old on Easter Sunday... which is only a day away.

And it's safe to say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting a little emotional over True Thompson's upcoming second birthday.

"My TuTu will be two tomorrow," the Good American founder wrote on Instagram Stories. "I'm freaking out just a little."

She later asked her daughter, "Whose birthday is it tomorrow?" True replied, "TuTu's!"

So how is Khloe's baby girl celebrating her last day as a one-year-old?

Well, for starters: True is looking fabulous as ever on Saturday afternoon. The little one looked like a princess, as she dressed in a blush-colored tulle dress and held up a wand.

But when she was done spreading some magic, she went inside her playhouse and cooked a few (pretend) meals for her momma.