6 Reasons to Get Excited for Coachella's Fall Festival

This weekend would have marked the first weekend of Coachella 2020. However, the famous music festival in Indio, Calif. was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now scheduled for Fall 2020. The first weekend of festivities will take place Oct. 9, 10 and 11 while the second will be held Oct. 16, 17 and 18. Festival passes for both weekends are already sold out; however, fans can still join waiting lists for a chance at tickets becoming available.

Instead of returning to the desert this weekend, many music lovers are observing "Couchella." Whether they're reminiscing about their favorite festival moments, streaming the new documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert or re-watching videos of epic concert performances, there are several ways people can take part in an at-home celebration while social distancing. Some have even decorated their pads to get into the spirit and set the vibe.