Colton Underwood Looks Unrecognizable After Cassie Randolph Cuts His Hair

For a second, we thought it was still April Fool's Day.

What was meant to be a quick trim for Colton Underwood's hair, turned out to be quite a transformative look.

On Friday, the former Bachelor star took to Instagram to share that he let girlfriend Cassie Randolph cut his hair, adding that "[it's] safe to say she won this battle and I will be wearing a hat for a while."

"She's scared of the trimmers, this is not going to well for me," Colton says in the video. "Oh boy, here we go."

"I'm sweating," Cassie says as she holds the hair clippers. "Alright ladies and gentlemen."

The end result? A new 'do that will leave fans speechless and with their jaws on the floor. The 28-year-old shared an "after" picture of the haircut that Cassie gave him and it looks as though she didn't quite finish what she started.