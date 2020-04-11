Oilers Player Colby Cave Dead at 25 After Suffering Brain Bleed

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 11, 2020

Colby Cave

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL has lost a star.

Colby Cave, who played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, passed away on Saturday morning. The professional athlete was only 25 years old.

The hockey player's wife, Emily Cave, confirmed the news on her social media page, as well as shared a statement with the National Hockey League.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," a statement read on the NHL website. "I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more."

"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time," the statement closed.

According to the statement, Colby passed away from brain bleed.

"To my best friend & love of my life, Colby My heart is shattered," Emily began her heartbreaking Instagram post. "The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable."

"You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me," she added. "Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I'll see you again soon, Colb."

Sadly, the couple was only a few months away from celebrating their one year of marriage.

"I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary," Emily expressed.

Adding, "You'll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You'll be with me every step of the way. I don't want to stop writing just like I didn't want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE."

Moreover, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Emily was unable to be with her husband during his final moments.

"Colby's parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night," she shared two days ago. "We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules."

"We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again," she continued. "The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle."

On April 7, the Edmonton Oilers revealed that Colby was put into a medically induced coma at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada.

"On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and the Bakersfield Condors, we wanted to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends after the passing of our teammate Colby Cave earlier this morning," a statement read. "Colby was a terrific teammate with great character, admired and liked everywhere he played. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family and friends at this very difficult time."

