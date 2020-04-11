Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Eniko Dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" on Date Night at Home

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 11, 2020 9:49 AM

Add Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart to the list of celebs taking on those TikTok dance challenges.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian posted on social media on Friday night a video of him and his pregnant wife dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as they practice social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"DateNight #Harts .....I'm officially old [four laughing face emojis]," he wrote. "She wanted to do one of these new dances....I said hell nooooooo....let's show these young kids what time it is and hit em with some MJ [four laughing face emojis]."

"This is what our date nights have become..when the kids are away we play!" Eniko, 35, wrote on her own page. "Why we so focused tho? we NEED HELP! "somebody come look at this"! *in Kevs voice*[laughing face emoji]"

Eniko, 35, announced late last month, via a baby bump pic on Instagram, that she was pregnant with her and Kevin's second child together.

"baby #2," she wrote. "In the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing."

Eniko and Kevin are also parents to son Kenzo Kash Hart, 2. Kevin also has a 15-year-old daughter, Heaven Hart, and 12-year-old son, Hendrix Hart, from a previous marriage.

Kevin initially tried to recruit his eldest kids to do a "quarantine TikTok" with him. They were uninterested...as were the family dogs.

@imkevinhart

##TikTok ##quarintine ##NailedIt

? original sound - imkevinhart

