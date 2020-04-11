Jenna Dewan, Her Daughter and Her Baby Boy Have a Trolls Dance Party

If you're social distancing at home with your kids, might as well make the most of it!

Jenna Dewan had fun night with her family on Friday; the 39-year-old World of Dance host had a dance party with her 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum and her and fiancé Steve Kazee's 1-month-old son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, as they watched Trolls World Tour. That day, the Dreamworks animated musical sequel was released straight to VOD due to theaters being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today..i seriously lovedddd #trollsworldtour," Jenna wrote on Instagram.

She shared a video of her dancing while holding the baby and Everly dancing nearby and tossing around a Trolls doll as the movie's song "Trolls Wanna Have Good Times," which remixes Cyndi Lauper's '80s hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" blared and the film played on a giant flat screen.