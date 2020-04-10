Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her "Fun" and "Different" Plans to Celebrate True Thompson’s 2nd Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is pulling out all the stops to ensure daughter True Thompson has a memorable and fun second birthday.

Though she isn't able to celebrate True's birthday with family and friends as one typically would, the mom is making the most of the occasion, which happens to land on Easter Sunday. On Instagram Live she told Good American cofounder Emma Grede they're going all out for the holiday and birthday by having an Easter egg hunt, dyeing eggs and doing all the other activities associated with the day. "She's never had like an Easter egg hunt because she's always been too young, so I'm going to do fun things that's engaging and different for her," the 35-year-old shared.

She added that she's trying to do thing True's "not used to" so it still feels like a special occasion, even though the rest of the Kardashian family can't be there.

"It will be really fun for her," the mom predicted.