Live Out Your Celeb Fantasies With a Sneak Peek at The Baker and the Beauty

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 5:56 PM

Imagine you're a teenage girl. Like many teenage girls, you have a favorite celebrity. You also have an older brother. Now imagine your older brother is dating your favorite celebrity, and now that celebrity is calling you on the phone while on a date with your brother. 

That's the sort of mind-blowing fantasy scenario Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) is living in this exclusive clip from ABC's new show The Baker and the Beauty, which premieres on Monday. She gets a call from the phone of her brother Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and begs him for details of his date, only to discover it's not Daniel, but international superstar Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) who wants to say hello. 

It's all basically the set up for the perfect kind of escapist TV we could all be in the mood for right now as we're chilling at home, waiting for the global pandemic to end. 

The show, which is set in Miami, follows baker and non-famous person Daniel as he meets and begins dating very famous person Noa Hamilton, which comes with a whole bunch of unexpected side effects for Daniel, Noa, and everyone around them, and gives us a fun new romance to obsess over from the safety of our couches. 

The Baker and the Beauty premieres Monday at 10 p.m., after the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, on ABC. 

