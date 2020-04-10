Live Out Your Celeb Fantasies With a Sneak Peek at The Baker and the Beauty

Imagine you're a teenage girl. Like many teenage girls, you have a favorite celebrity. You also have an older brother. Now imagine your older brother is dating your favorite celebrity, and now that celebrity is calling you on the phone while on a date with your brother.

That's the sort of mind-blowing fantasy scenario Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) is living in this exclusive clip from ABC's new show The Baker and the Beauty, which premieres on Monday. She gets a call from the phone of her brother Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and begs him for details of his date, only to discover it's not Daniel, but international superstar Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) who wants to say hello.

It's all basically the set up for the perfect kind of escapist TV we could all be in the mood for right now as we're chilling at home, waiting for the global pandemic to end.