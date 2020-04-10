Blac Chyna Shares New Photos of Dream Kardashian With Blue Hair

Dream Kardashianis serving looks with her new 'do.

The 3-year-old is now sporting a chic and stylish look thanks to the help of mom Blac Chyna. This Friday, her mom shared on Instagram that she had temporarily colored the toddler's hair a sleek blue shade after multiple requests. "Dream, wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color [blue]," Blac Chyna captioned her post.

Of course, this is only temporary as the paint wax removes in one wash, according to the brand. This offers Dream the chance to change things up without committing to a more permanent look. 

In photos of Dream, she poses at her mom's fireplace in a Gucci sweatshirt and blue pants that compliment her curly long locks, which were pulled back in a half-up, half-down style.

In addition, Blac Chyna shared a video of Dream twirling around so that she can properly show off her 'do. 

It appears Dream is staying with her mom, while father Rob Kardashian social distances at mom Kris Jenner's home. 

The entire Kardashian family is currently playing it safe and following all recommendations from senior health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," Kim Kardashian wrote to her fans in mid-March. "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."

"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart"

At least fans can keep up with the Kardashians over social media posts like Dream's hairdo debut!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

