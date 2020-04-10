Joe Exotic Producer Rick Kirkham on What Tiger King Didn't Show

The story around Joe Exotic just keeps getting crazier!

In an exclusive interview with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, Rick Kirkham—the veteran journalist and producer who worked on Joe's reality show and was recently featured in Netflix's Tiger King—claimed that the docuseries "is extremely accurate, but it didn't go near as far as what it could've gone."

"There was a whole lot more to talk about; a whole lot more that could've been shown about Joe Exotic and just how wild and crazy and evil-hearted the man really was," Kirkham said, adding that a more accurate depiction would take the documentary, "multiply it [and] put it on steroids."

As Kirkham explains in Tiger King, much of what he describes was initially all caught on his own cameras. That footage, however, fell victim to a random fire on Joe's property—one that Kirkham believes Joe, who's legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, set himself.

"Joe wanted us to run the cameras 24 hours a day, and we did," Kirkham told Sylvester. "We shot thousands of hours of things, and everything from him killing animals to abusing people, abusing animals—he knew it was all on tape. And he wanted it recorded. But he never wanted all of it released."

Investigators never determined who started the fire, and Maldonado-Passage denied any involvement.