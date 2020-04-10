Dorit Kemsley Talks Coming Into Her Own Following Lisa Vanderpump's RHOBH Departure

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 will be "exhilarating" and have "shocking revelations."

That's what Dorit Kemsley teased during an exclusive chat with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. Although the RHOBH star said she hadn't watched the premiere, which airs Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, she reminded viewers that she did live through the drama.

Nonetheless, Kemsley is looking forward to Wednesday's premiere as she feels she's really come into her own as a diamond-holding housewife. This season marks the first without former BFF Lisa Vanderpump, whom Kemsley had a dramatic falling out with in season nine.

"It feels like I've come into my own. There's something kind of nice about being on an island all by yourself, you know?" Kemsley dished. "I have great relationships with the other women, but there isn't this pressure or responsibility to be aligned with someone just because you have to be aligned with them."