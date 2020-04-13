Have a Magical Week With Harry Potter and More Movies We Love on E!

It's Monday, which means the start of the work week but also the start of another amazing lineup of Movies We Love!

Every week, E! brings you some of the best films that you can watch from the comfort of your couch, AKA the place we've been living since we started social distancing in light of the coronavirus situation.

This week is no different, other than it being a perfect mix of nostalgia that taps into your inner wizard and love for classic romcoms.

Grab your wands because two of the Harry Potter films are on the queue. Plus, Jennifer Lopez fans can rejoice since you can catch the actress in Monster-in-Law, The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan this week, too.

Check out the full lineup below.

Wednesday, Apr. 15:

17 Again at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 17:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner at 10:00 p.m.