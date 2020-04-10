Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Brother Austin on National Siblings Day

Taylor Swift is showing her brother some love.

On Friday, the "Lover" singer paid tribute to her younger bro Austin Swift on Instagram in honor of National Siblings Day. In her sweet shout-out, she shared an adorable picture of herself and the 28-year-old from her 30th birthday celebration back in December and took a moment to celebrate her "best pal" and his new movie We Summon The Darkness.

"It's National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I'm really proud of him because he's in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)," she captioned the post. After giving photo credit to her other bestie Gigi Hadid, Taylor added, "My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine."

Over the years, Austin has appeared in several films since making his debut in 2016's I.T., which also starred Pierce Brosnan. One year later, he appeared in Ben Affleck's Prohibition-era crime drama Live By Night.