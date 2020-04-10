Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and More Join Star-Studded Poker Tournament to Raise Money for a Good Cause

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 12:11 PM

Who wants to play some poker?

Stars are teaming up with Feeding America for the "All-In for Feeding America Online Poker Tournament" on Saturday, April 11.

Ben Affleck announced the news via social media on Friday. The 47-year-old actor shared 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit to help people struggling with hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most," the Oscar winner wrote via Instagram. 

Affleck will be virtually joined by other celebrities—including Tom Brady, Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman. In addition, Deadline, which was first to report the news, listed Matt DamonAdam Sandler, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith and Doyle Brunson as participants in the "friendly" competition, as well.

Per the publication, the stars will play Texas hold'em. Fans will be able to watch the tournament via Twitch starting at 11:00 a.m. PT on Saturday. In fact, Deadline reported viewers will be able to "talk smack" to the players. Professional poker commenters Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar will also host the event.

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas PDA-Filled Walk

It looks like the tournament is already off to a great start, too.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler

"We've already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America," Affleck wrote via Instagram. "Right now, their work is more critical than ever before so I hope you'll be able to join us and watch along live using @Twitch tomorrow from 11am PT."

