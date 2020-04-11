Revisiting Bleachella: The One Time Taylor Swift Went to Coachella

Swifties, can you believe it's been four years since #Bleachella?

That's right, it was April 2016 when Taylor Swift attended Coachella for the very first time. While at the music festival in Indio, Calif., T.Swit showed off her bleached blonde hair, which she had recently debuted on the cover of Vogue.

When the then-26-year-old arrived in the desert, she posted an iconic photo to Instagram of herself with her bright hair, red lipstick and chic sunglasses.

"BLEACHELLA," the Grammy winner declared in the caption of the picture, which also showed her wearing a jacket with a lightning bolt on it. The jacket was a reference to Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris' song with Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For." As fans later learned, Swift actually played a major role in the song, co-writing it under her pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.

Throughout the Coachella weekend, Swift was spotted posing for photos with friends and attending Harris' headlining set, during which Rihanna was a surprise performer.

Though much has changed since this time, Swift has referenced this Bleachella era in her music over the years.

Taylor Swift, Coachella

Roger/AKM-GSI

In fact, it was later on during this era that Swift first met her longtime love, Joe Alwyn. As fans will know, in Swift's song "Dress," she looks back on her bleached hair days.

"Flashback when you met me/Your buzzcut and my hair bleached," Swift sings on the track. "Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me."

The couple is rumored to have first met at the 2016 Met Gala in May of that year.

This weekend was supposed to kick off the 2020 Coachella season, but plans have been postponed until October.

Until then, you can check out some of the most memorable moments from Coachella over the years HERE.

And here's hoping we get more T.Swift moments at the music festival in the years to come!

