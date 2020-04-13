Loni Love Dubs This Performance Happy Days Meets Soul Train on The Funny Dance Show

Talk about a twist!

When comedian Ron Funches takes the stage on this week's The Funny Dance Show, you're immediately transported to another decade. As seen in the above preview clip, Funches is sporting a letterman jacket and dancing alongside poodle skirt-clad women to "Barbara Ann" by the Beach Boys. However, in the blink of an eye, the Grease vibes are gone and a funkier sound takes over: "Brick House" by The Commodores.

Funches' attention is diverted to one of his fellow dancers who's wearing a Pink Ladies-esque jacket, and the two spend the rest of the routine playfully getting down. 

As his team captain Heidi Heaslet put it, the performance "took a beautiful and creepy turn a little bit, but [it was] also very sexy!"

The judges seem to absolutely love the routine, and they end up showering Funches with compliments.

"I mean, I've always loved Ron Funches," Justin Martindale explains. "He is just the sweetest. Like, once those locker doors opened, I was like, 'Here we go!'"

Even better, Martindale says that Funches managed to put the "high" in "Rydell High."

Allison Holker delivers feedback that's much more sentimental, explaining that the performance "literally warmed" her heart.

"I'm really, really super impressed with you. Because also with the story, you had dance moves—but it was you," she says. "That's what we're looking for here on the show, is just people being you."

Loni Love is equally impressed, and dubs Funches' routine as "Happy Days meets Soul Train."

"Man, that's a lot of black people going to your school, huh?" Love says, prompting laughter from the audience, Funches and her fellow judges.

She goes on to further describe the performance as "just like a party."

"That's what it was supposed to be!" Love adds. "It was funny and it was good. I'm proud of you!"

Watch the entire scene in the above video!

Then, on Wednesday's all-new The Funny Dance Show, tune in to see Funches perform an additional dance with his team member Blair Socci. They'll be up against Adam Ray and Brad Williams, who are on Justine Marino's team.

