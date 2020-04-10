Sandra Lee Says Ex Andrew Cuomo Is "Still My Guy" After Breakup

There are a lot of eyes on Andrew Cuomo, including his ex-girlfriend's.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the New York governor has become the face of the fight in the state, which is currently facing more cases than any country outside of the United States. With his daily briefings, the 62-year-old leader has also emerged as a source of comfort for people watching while his recurring banter with his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, has offered a side of entertainment and comedic relief. In fact, the Internet is kind of crushing on them right now.

Well, don't get too ahead of yourselves out there because according to a new New York Times interview, Andrew's ex Sandra Lee is still very much in his life. The two confirmed their split in September 2019 after more than a decade together.

In the newly published profile, the famed TV foodie told the New York Times they still communicate nearly daily.

"I get up and I see what the latest news is. Of course I watch Andrew live," she said of her current days. "And then share with him my thoughts."