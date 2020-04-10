Watch Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Deliver Masks to Police Officers

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Alright, alright, alright!

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey gave back to their local police officers with a generous donation. To ensure that the first responders in their hometown of Austin are protected and equipped as they continue their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the couple teamed up with disaster relief organization Bstrong to provide them with supplies. 

Taking to Instagram, the mom of three shared a video of her and the Oscar winner delivering medical masks to the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department.

"Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus," she wrote, adding, "We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin - Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic."

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

She also took a moment to encourage others to follow suit and "inspire you to pick a lane to help others."

Camila continued, "Whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer ...pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass..." The longtime loves will also be working with stars like Bethenny Frankel, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Joel and more to provide relief for first responders.

Donating medical masks is just one of the many ways that the True Detective star and model have been showing support for their community during the outbreak.

Earlier this week, Matthew, Camila and their children Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7, hosted a round of virtual bingo with the senior members of the Spectrum Retirement Communities to give the residents "the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Austin Swift

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Brother Austin on National Siblings Day

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and More Join Star-Studded Poker Tournament to Raise Money for a Good Cause

Food Delivery Service

5 Food Delivery Apps You'll Want to Download

Feel Good Friday

Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Kourtney Kardashian’s Response to Baby No. 4 Speculation is Raising Eyebrows

Blindspot

It's the Beginning of the End in the Explosive Blindspot Final Season Trailer

Paul Nassif, Terry J.D.

The Botched Doctors Answer Your Burning Cosmetic Questions During Self-Isolation

TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , Camila Alves , Charity , Coronavirus , , , Couples , Kids , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.