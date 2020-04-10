Selena Gomez Drops "Boyfriend" Music Video: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Who will she choose?

Selena Gomez has just dropped the music video for her new song, "Boyfriend." The song, released this week as a part of the deluxe version of her album Rare, is about looking for love in all the wrong places.

"I want a boyfriend/But I just keep hitting dead ends," Gomez sings on the track. "Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut/Again and again."

"I want a boyfriend/Tell me, are there any good ones left?" the 27-year-old star asks. "I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love/Again and again."

The "Boyfriend" music video shows Gomez searching for that special someone. It appears that Gomez has also dropped a few Easter eggs in the visual. In the video, Gomez, wearing sunglasses at night, can be seen driving down the road in a fast car. The scene has been drawing comparisons to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" music video, which features a similar shot.