Mandy Moore's Husband Taylor Goldsmith Celebrates Her Birthday With a Tribute That Will Warm Your Heart

Happy birthday, Mandy Moore!

The actress turned 36 years old on Friday. To celebrate, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, took to Instagram and shared a special tribute to his spouse.

"April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet," the Dawes musician wrote via the social network. "These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I'm grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change out of sweats someday."

Moore and Goldsmith met after the This Is Us star shared a photo of the band's album on Instagram in 2015. As she told People, the singer noticed the post, and they started emailing back and forth. Soon, they went on their first date. By 2017, they were engaged. The couple then tied the knot in what a source called an "intimate backyard wedding" in 2018.