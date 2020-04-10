Dead to Me Season 2 Premiere Date, Deadly First Look Revealed

There's nothing like lies to build a friendship on. Just ask Jen and Judy from Dead to Me.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return in Dead to Me season two on Friday, May 8, but you don't have to wait that long to get a taste of what's to come. There's new art, which you can see here, and a new teaser trailer.

"I just want things to go back to before. Before everything happened," Judy says. Everything being Judy hitting and killing Jen's husband with her car and Jen shooting and killing Steve (James Marsden), Judy's ex-fiancé. You know, just little things like that.