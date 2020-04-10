RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Ready for double the Drag Race?

Starting April 24, RuPaul's Drag Race will be followed immediately by RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a four-week special event series that transforms celebrities, who are a secret, into drag superstars.

Per VH1, "the audience must tune-in to find out which film, music, television, and comedy stars will be featured in the competition. Each week, a trio of celebrities open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them. They all step onto the runway feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag doesn't change who they are, but reveals who they are."

All we want to know is who the celebs are, but alas, we will have to wait.