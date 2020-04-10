Watch Jimmy Fallon, Sting and The Roots Perform "Don’t Stand So Close to Me" With Home Items

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 6:14 AM
Jimmy Fallon, Sting and The Roots have an anthem for these times.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus and resulting sweeping social distancing, the Tonight Show host teamed up with the 18-time Grammy winner for another round of his show's signature: performing hit songs with peculiar objects. While they typically use classroom instruments or office supplies for this segment, given the current situation, the two stars, backed by The Roots, performed the iconic hit via a 12-way video conference using musical objects from their own homes.
Such items included a jar, utensils, scissors, sneakers, a throw pillow and even the game Connect 4. Meanwhile, Sting also provided the main vocals and Fallon added in the harmonies.
The performance was a fitting coronavirus PSA given the unforgettable main lyric: "Don't stand so close to me."
The clip has already garnered more than 100,000 views—and counting.
"Jimmy, @theofficialsting & @theroots perform The Police's "Don't Stand So Close To Me" that rings true during quarantining #FallonAtHome," The Tonight Show's Instagram post read.
In fact, Fallon has been hosting at-home versions of his late-night show for more than three weeks now as social distancing protocols remain enforced. As they say, the show must go on!
Mandy Moore's Husband Taylor Goldsmith Celebrates Her Birthday With a Tribute That Will Warm Your Heart
Here's How Nikki and Brie Bella's Estranged Father Reacts to the News They're Writing an Autobiography
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?